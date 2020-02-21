‘Rocks for Faye’ is an international movement honoring Faye Swetlik

Cayce, S.C. (WOLO) — You may have seen the ‘Rocks for Faye’ hashtag or movement on social media, where people are painting rocks and placing them somewhere for someone else to find.

The movement, which is now international, was started by Julie Vollnogle. She first posted about it on Facebook a week ago.

“I honestly thought a few people would like it, and they’d keep scrolling. I had no idea it would take off,” said Vollnogle.

While the concept of painting a rock and placing it somewhere isn’t new, Vollnogle had the idea to start a movement for Faye Swetlik.

“I just hope that everyone that picks up a rock will remember her, and that it will bring them some joy,” she said.

In the week since she first posted on Facebook and made the ‘Rocks for Faye’ Facebook group, thousands of people have joined the movement.

“So we’ve got most of the continental U.S., somebody from each state that says they’re participating. And somebody from Australia posted on the page and said they wanted to participate. And a lady from Ireland,” said Vollnogle.

Vollnogle said that Faye’s grandmother is in the group, and has commented about spreading the rocks in memory of her granddaughter.

“I do remember that her grandmother posted on the page, and said ‘this has been so good for my soul,’ and ‘thank you so much for doing this.’ And then she also shared that her and Faye used to paint rocks together. And I had no idea that they did that together!” said Vollnogle.

Rocks for Faye is taking the sweet, 6-year-old girl on a never-ending journey around the world.

“The rocks with Faye’s name on it, the memory of her, she’ll get to travel to all these places that she never got a chance to, but her rocks will get to travel,” said Vollnogle.

If you would like to get involved, Vollnogle suggests using river rocks, acrylic paint and a clear coat to seal the artwork. Also make sure you add ‘Rocks for Faye’ or #RocksForFaye on the back.

There is a free community event this weekend at Art Smart Academy Community Center if you’d like to paint some rocks. Thousands of rocks were donated and are blank for you to decorate. You can head to Art Smart Academy in Irmo this Friday, Saturday or Sunday to paint some rocks.

For more information on that event, click here.