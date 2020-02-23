Gamecock Baseball Drops Extra-Inning Contest to Northwestern

COLUMBIA – A bases-loaded walk to Charlie Maxwell in the top of the 10th gave Northwestern a 4-3, extra-inning win over the University of South Carolina baseball team Sunday afternoon (Feb. 23) at Founders Park. Northwestern took the series winning two out of three games.

Northwestern scored a run in the top of the third as Leo Kaplan scored on a wild pitch. The game remained that way until the bottom of the fifth. With two out, George Callil was hit by a pitch and Anthony Amicangelo walked. Noah Campbell then brought everyone home with a three-run blast to the Carolina bullpen, his first of the season.

The Wildcats answered with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to tie the game at three. Stephen Hrustich homered to left in the sixth, then with one out in the seventh and runners on the corners, Shawn Goosenberg hit a fly ball to right that Andrew Eyster caught at the wall. A 9-6-3 putout at first to double off Anthony Calarco was successful, but Maxwell scored before the second out.

Northwestern started the 10th with a single and two walks. Graham Lawson then struck out the next two batters but Maxwell walked to force in the game-winning run. Carolina had runners on first and second in the ninth but a pop out ended the game.

Eyster had two hits to lead the Carolina offense, while Campbell drove in three. On the mound, Brannon Jordan struck out nine and allowed just two hits and two runs in six innings of work. Daniel Lloyd struck out three in two innings of relief while Lawson had three strikeouts in the loss.