Fears over the Coronavirus leads to an economic fallout

The Dow closed down more than a 1000 points as fears over the coronavirus begin to effect busimness

ABC News — A big Dow plunging all day long at the end of treating more than a thousand points or over three and a half percent down. Wall Street sell off over worries that the

Coronavirus will disrupt the global economy even more there now that there is some fear creeping into the markets as the number of people makes a sharp increase in now those fears growing Iran, South Korea, and Italy posted sharp increases in the number of people infected.

Chief Business Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has more.