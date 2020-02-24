Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new felony charges of false reports

(CNN) – Actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty to new felony charges Monday.

Earlier this month the former “Empire” actor was indicted by a grand jury for making false reports.

A little over a year ago Smollett told police he was attacked by two men because he’s black and openly gay.

Chicago Police say he staged the entire incident to gain publicity, which Smollett still denies.

In March of 2019 prosecutors dropped disorderly conduct charges against Smollett, upsetting Chicago Police and the city’s Mayor.

The new charges come after a special prosecutor was assigned to re-investigate the case.

Smollett is facing additional charges in federal court where the city of Chicago is seeking to recover expenses incurred while investigating the case.