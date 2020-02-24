Vanessa Bryant sues helicopter operator for crash that killed husband Kobe, daughter Gianna

(CNN) – Vanessa Bryant is suing Island Express Helicopters for the deaths of her husband Kobe and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Island Express owned the helicopter that crashed last month killing the Bryants and seven others on board.

The lawsuit claims Island Express is liable for the actions taken by the pilot who was also killed.

The complaint alleges he didn’t properly monitor the weather or abort the flight due to unsafe conditions.