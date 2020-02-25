Local Living: Diana Ross Concert, plus Post Malone on tour in Columbia

Crysty Vaughan takes a look at some of the concert happenings in Local Living

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Legendary artist Diana Ross will hit the stage Wednesday in Columbia.

Ross is set to appear at the Township Auditorium at 7:30pm.

She’s considered one of the most successful recording artists and entertainers of all time.

tickets are still on sale.

For ticket information click here https://www1.ticketmaster.com/event/2D00576FC6D5A1A4

Post Malone extends the Runaway Tour with a stop in Columbia on Saturday, February 29 at 8pm at Colonial Life Arena.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.