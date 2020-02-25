REPORT: Javon Kinlaw healthy, will work out at USC Pro Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — After suffering some knee tendinitis at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, former Gamecock Javon Kinlaw has undergone a successful rehab, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Kinlaw will work out at USC’s Pro Day on March 19th, according to the report.
The former South Carolina defensive tackle is widely considered as a first-round pick, likely a top 10 selection in this year’s NFL Draft. The Draft begins April 23 in Las Vegas.