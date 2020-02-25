REPORT: Javon Kinlaw healthy, will work out at USC Pro Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — After suffering some knee tendinitis at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, former Gamecock Javon Kinlaw has undergone a successful rehab, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw, a likely top 10 pick, has successfully rehabbed the knee tendinitis that caused him to cut short his Senior Bowl, sources say. But rehab was the focus more so than training, so he’ll do field work at his school’s Pro Day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 25, 2020

Kinlaw will work out at USC’s Pro Day on March 19th, according to the report.

The former South Carolina defensive tackle is widely considered as a first-round pick, likely a top 10 selection in this year’s NFL Draft. The Draft begins April 23 in Las Vegas.