SC Democratic Debate: Live update from Charleston

Vote 2020

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO)-Candidates are set to take the debate stage in Charleston Tuesday, and all eyes are on the Democratic front runner, Senator Bernie Sanders.

ABC Columbia’s Alexis Frazier is in Charleston with what viewers can expect.

There is a lot at stake for candidates with this being the last time all of them will be on stage together before Saturday’s First in the South Primary in South Carolina.

Senator Bernie Sanders is the front runner, coming off wins, but he did not have much success last time with voters in South Carolina.

Recent polls show former Vice President Joe Biden could do very well in South Carolina and that’s what he will need to stay in this race.

However, Sanders isn’t far behind with supporters in the state and businessman Tom Steyer lingers behind him.

At the last debate Senator Elizabeth Warren gained momentum and she’s hoping that momentum will carry over into tonight and ultimately Saturday’s SC primary.