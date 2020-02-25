Stocks take big hit as fears grow over potential coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) – Stocks took another hit on Wall Street as the World Health Organization says it’s preparing for a potential coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s not a question of if we have an outbreak in the US, but when.

Tuesday the Dow fell nearly 880 points. That’s on top of the more than one thousand point plunge Monday. Both wiped out gains for the year, equating to hundreds of billions of dollars from the US stock market.

The Nasdaq lost nearly 256 points and the S&P 500 fell almost 98 points.