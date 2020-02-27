Eastbound Lanes of Sunset Drive to Close Feb. 28 for Repairs

COLUMBIA, SC ( WOLO)– If your commute takes you down Sunset Drive, there is a traffic change to be aware of this week.

According to City of Columbia Water officials, the Eastbound lanes of Sunset Drive underneath the Interstate 277 overpass will close Friday, February 28 at 7:00 pm for sewer repairs.

The lanes are scheduled to re-open on Monday, March 2.

West bound lanes will remain open, say city officials.

Vehicles from the I-277 off ramp will be right turn only towards North Main Street.