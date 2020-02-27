Orangeburg man failed to appear in court for attempted murder charge

ORANGEBURG COUNTY. S.C., – Orangeburg County deputies have arrested a man who failed to appear in court for a 2018 attempted murder charge.

Authorities say 33 year old, Delmar Mitchell was arrested on Tuesday, and was served two bench warrants for failing to appear in court.

According to investigators, in September of 2018, Mitchell was arguing with another man at a convenience store on Magnolia Street, that’s when deputies say Mitchell started shooting at the victim.