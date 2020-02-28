Legendary Budweiser Clydesdale horses to appear at St. Pats in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A few special guests will make an appearance in Five Points for the annual St Pats festival this year.

A group of ten legendary Clydesdale horses will deliver the opening ceremony, ahead of the St Pats in Five Points parade.

The annual festival attracts nearly 40,000 visitors each year, say organizers.

Musical acts will include ‘Band of Horses’ which will headline the 38th annual festival on Saturday March 21, 2020.

For more information on the festival, tickets and times click here https://www.stpatscolumbia.com/index.php