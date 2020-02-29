VOTE 2020: Former VP Joe Biden projected winner of SC Presidential Primary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Former Vice President Joe Biden is the projected winner of the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary.

South Carolina’s First in the South Primary was heralded as a testing ground for the Democratic race to the White House.

According to an ABC NEWS Preliminary Exit Poll, a remarkable 76% of South Carolina voters expressed a favorable opinion of Joe Biden, per preliminary exit polls—including 85% of black voters. For more on the ABC News Polling , click here https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/early-numbers-show-biden-on-upswing-live-updates/story?id=69255911&cid=social_twitter_abcn

Also, according to ABC NEWS, based on an analysis of exit polls, Senator Bernie Sanders is projected by ABC News to finish second in the South Carolina primary.

Sanders was the leader in delegates heading into South Carolina with 45.

