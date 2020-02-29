Vote 2020: SC Democratic Presidential Primary Results

Former VP Biden Projected winner in SC Democratic Presidential Primary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It was a huge win, and the first primary win, for Former Vice President Joe Biden Saturday Night.

It was clear from the moment the polls closed that Biden would walk away from South Carolina with a win. ABC News projected Biden the winner minutes after the polls closed.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders finished a distant second Saturday night with 20 percent of the vote.

For race results check out the latest numbers from SC Votes here:

https://www.enr-scvotes.org/SC/100517/Web02-state.241406/#/

With more than 99 percent of precincts reporting, according to ABC News Joe Biden had 49 percent of the vote Saturday at 11pm ET.

Bernie Sanders with 20 % of the vote.

Tom Steyer , who dropped out of the race Saturday night, had 11%.

Pete Buttigieg garnered 8% of the vote and Elizabeth Warren is around 7%. All results are unofficial.

For more on ABC News polls and projections, click here https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/biden-projected-winner-in-south-carolina-live-updates/story?id=69255911&cid=clicksource_4380645_1_takeover_2_headlines_hed