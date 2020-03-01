Funeral for fallen Sumter Deputy Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A local organization is raising money to support the wife and son of a fallen Sumter County Deputy.

Serve and Connect had raised more than $35,000 as of Friday morning to help the family of Corporal Andrew Gillette.

Gillette was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning.

Corporal Gillette will be laid to rest Sunday. There will be a public visitation Sunday at the Sumter County Civic center at 2 pm.

A Funeral service will follow at 3pm.

If you would like to donate to the family of Corporal Gillette, just log on to Serve and Connect here https://serveandconnect.charityproud.org/Donate/Index/6575