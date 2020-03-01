Joe Biden to SC: Thank you!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a tweet shortly after he was declared the Projected Winner, the former Vice President thanked the Palmetto State.

Joe Biden Twitter: ‘Thank you, South Carolina! To all those who have been knocked down, counted out, and left behind — this is your campaign. Together, we will win this nomination and beat Donald Trump.’

