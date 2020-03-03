Alzheimer’s Day at SC State House this week

Alzheimer's Association to host annual SC State House Day on Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Alzheimer’s Association will host their annual SC State House Day Wednesday.

The event will start with a press conference at the State House at 10:40 am.

First Lady Peggy McMaster and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette will be in attendance, says organizers.

Officials say this event gives people the opportunity to speak with lawmakers on the impact of the disease, and to raise awareness.

ABC Colubmia News will have coverage Wednesday from the State House.