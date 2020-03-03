Bench stolen from graveside of a former Kershaw deputy & his son

(Courtesy: KCSO) Deputies say a bench was stolen from a former KCSO deputy and his son's gravesite.

(Courtesy: KCSO) Gravesite of former KCSO deputy Jimmy Simmons, Jr. & his family.



KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office say a bench was stolen from the graveside of a former deputy and his son.

Officials say this incident happened at the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery at the graves of James Simmons, Jr. and his son Jason Simmons.

According to Powers Funeral Home, the elder Simmons died on February 7. He retired from law enforcement after serving with the City of Camden Police Department and Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information, call the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office at 803-425-1512.