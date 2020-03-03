Former Hammond QB leaves Gamecock football team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — USC confirmed Tuesday morning that former Hammond quarterback Corbett Glick has left the Gamecock football program.

The sophomore walked on to the team back in 2018, and worked as the scout team quarterback as a redshirt freshman. He played one snap late in the Charleston Southern contest, making his collegiate debut.

Glick Graduated from Hammond School in Columbia in 2018 and was coached by former South Carolina quarterback Erik Kimrey. He threw for 3,303 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior to lead the Skyhawks to the SCISA 3A state championship.