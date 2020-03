SC Assistive Technology Expo showcasing latest advancements

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The 27th annual South Carolina Assistive Technology Expo is going on Tuesday at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

The Expo showcases the latest advancements in Assistive Technology and offers workshops to explain how this technology can be used at home, school and work.

The event features 70 exhibits.

It is free and open to the public.