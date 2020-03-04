CPD updates Bailey St. shooting incident

CPD Crime Scene Graphic Courtesy Columbia Police Twitter

(CPD) – Columbia Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a 3-year-old boy critically injured yesterday

Authorities say the incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. at The Colony Apartments on Bailey Street.

Investigators with the Special Victims Unit believe that the boy was able gain access to a gun and discharged it.

Officers have recovered the gun and are working to determine its origin and how it came to be in the residence unsecured.

Officials say the child has undergone surgery, but remains in critical condition.

Authorities say the 22-year-old mother and child were the only people inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

There is no evidence that a third party was involved in the incident.

Columbia Police continue to investigate the incident.

