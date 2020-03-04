Employee shoots customer upset over wrong chicken wing order



By Kristen Holloway

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WSB-TV)— An employee at a local fast food restaurant shot a customer who was unhappy with his order.

The shooting happened around midnight at the Checkers off Candler Road in DeKalb County.

The manager confirmed the shooting to Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway and said the employee has been fired. Police identified the ex-employee as 24-year-old Johnte Robinson.

The manager told Holloway the shooting started over a chicken wing order.

Two men placed their order at the walk-up window and became upset when the order was wrong, according to the manager.

She said they tried to remake the order when the two men started yelling at employees.

The manager said after they opened the window back up, one of the men threw all the wings at the employee. That is when the employee shot the customer.

Holloway spotted several bullet holes in the shattered window and the wings that started it all still on the counter.