Tyler Ryan learns about the Dancing with the Stars event for Epworth

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-Mark your calendars for March 28, as a list of local stars…business leaders, high profile personalities, and even Richland County Deputies all hit the dance floor for Epworth Children’s Home.

According to Cpl. Mark Laureano, who you might recognize as a regular on A&E’s LIVE PD program, Epworth is a special place that is near not only his heart, but Sheriff Leon Lott’s.

Deputy Summer Frazier says the event will take place at River Bluff High School on the 28th. Tickets are $30 each, which goes to Epworth.

