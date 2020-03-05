Mike Bobo: Gamecocks’ offensive scheme still work in progress

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — First-year Gamecock offensive coordinator Mike Bobo still doesn’t know exactly what his offense will look like this year.

Carolina loses some key pieces from last season’s team that finished 4-8. The Gamecocks must replace their starting center, wide receiver and three running backs who all split time in the backfield for USC in 2019.

“I don’t know that identity yet,” said Bobo Thursday. “There’s some guys who are coming in and shaping that identity at skill positions.”

Bobo takes over an offense that finished 11th in the SEC in yards per game and 12th in the conference in points per game. Not to mention USC’s inconsistent play at quarterback from Ryan Hilinski, who finished 4-7 as a starting quarterback while completing just 58-percent of his passes.

“It’s too early to tell, and right now we’re going to try to throw a lot at them of what I’ve done in the past and then we’ll figure out what we are when all the personnel gets in.”

The Gamecocks have next week off for spring break.