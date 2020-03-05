Prisma Health set to acquire Kershaw Health and Providence Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is set to take over Kershaw Health in Camden, and Providence Health in Columbia.

In a release Thursday, Prisma Health and LifePoint Health officials announced that they have signed an agreement for Prisma Health–Midlands to acquire Kershaw Health and Providence Health.

Officials say the additions will allow Prisma Health–Midlands to continue to enhance the health of the community.

“We are delighted at the prospect of welcoming the Providence and KershawHealth teams to the Prisma Health family,” said Mark O’Halla, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prisma Health. “Providence and KershawHealth are known to share our commitment to improving patient experiences, clinical quality and access to care. We look forward to continuing our mutual goal of enhancing the health of our communities.”

Prisma Health officials say the acquisition would add three hospitals to Prisma Health–Midlands: Providence Health and Providence Health Northeast, KershawHealth, and a freestanding emergency room in Fairfield County.

The acquisition is pending the fulfillment of customary legal and regulatory requirements, say officials.

Lexington Medical Center released the following statement about the acqusition:

“As the only locally owned independent hospital in the Midlands, Lexington Medical Center has provided quality health services that meet the needs of our community for nearly 50 years. Prisma Health’s potential acquisition of Providence Health and KershawHealth raises concerns because, as they become a larger corporate conglomerate, a monopoly if you will, we believe it will adversely affect access, quality and care for patients and families across the Midlands,” said Tod Augsburger, president & CEO of Lexington Medical Center.