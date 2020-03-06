Teachers planning second state house rally

Columbia, S.C. (AP)– The South Carolina teacher group whose rally last year brought 10,000 people to the Statehouse is planning another school day rally later this month. SC for Ed announced its plans for a March 24 rally on social media Friday. The announcement came a day after the state Senate passed a massive education bill the organization said ignored the needs of teachers. SC for Ed says teachers want smaller class sizes, an increase in the money the state gives school districts and fewer standardized tests. Senators who voted fort the bill say they did help teachers and are trying to do more.