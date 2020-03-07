1 dead in Dillon County wreck

by Alexx Altman-Devilbiss

One person is dead in a car crash in Dillon County. It was reported at 6:40 a.m. according to Dillon County Master Trooper Brian Lee.

Lee said a 2012 Nissan Maxima ran off the ride side of the roadway and overcorrected causing the car to overturn and hit a utility pole. The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car and died on the scene.

The driver was sent to a local hospital and will be charged with driving under suspension and driving too fast for conditions, according to Lee.