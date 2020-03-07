Midlands school district reacts to possible Coronavirus case in County

KERSHAW COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- Kershaw county schools will have custodial staff cleaning this weekend in response to a possible Coronavirus case in the county on Friday.

KCSD's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins has provided an update today on our district's preparedness regarding the coronavirus for our families. Visit https://t.co/TvqkxZdvAQ in the Student Health Section for more information. #myKCSD pic.twitter.com/PGvGGgOXGL — KCSD Schools (@kcsdschools) March 7, 2020

District officials say they are taking procedures similar to what they’d do during cold and flu season.

“We are ensuring our custodial staff is cleaning thoroughly,” district officials said in a press release. “We decided to bring in our custodial team this weekend to go through our buildings hitting door handles, desks, water fountains, bathrooms, etc. for good measure.”

The district said they will be using Lysol, Clorox, and other alcohol mixtures, all approved by the CDC as products that will kill COVID-19.

“If your child is ill, please keep him/her home,” district officials said in a press release. “Likewise, we will be communicating the same to our employees. We know we have a hardworking and dedicated staff; however, now is not the time to “work through it,” as some would say.”