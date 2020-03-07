MUSC offers free online coronavirus screenings

The Medical University of South Carolina announced Saturday it will give in-state residents free online coronavirus screenings through its telehealth program.

The service is for people who are worried they may have been exposed to the virus, and are suffering from mild to moderate flu-like symptoms.

To have a screening, visit MUSC’s virtual health care website, Once there, create an account if you don’t already have one, then follow the prompts to set up your screening.

Once you reach the payment screen, enter the code “COVID19,” and your screening will be free.

Right now, state and federal health officials say risk of coronavirus infection in South Carolina remains low, with travel to areas significantly impacted by the virus still being the greatest exposure risk.

There are no known person-to-person transmissions of the virus occurring in South Carolina. Two people have tested presumably positive for the virus in unrelated cases, according to DHEC.

One of the two patients had recently traveled overseas, and suffered only mild symptoms. Health officials are working to determine how the other person, an elder woman, may have been exposed.