South Carolina ranked 10th-worst in public health and natural disaster preparedness

South Carolina, much like the rest of the country, is in the middle of dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

In spectacular timing, according to QuoteWizard.com, they rank the Palmetto State as the 10th-worst state prepared for a public health concern, like the coronavirus, or a natural disaster.

The website takes into account of hospital preparedness, paid time off, economic issues, and insurance impacts, among many other factors.

The worst-ranked state was Wyoming, followed by Arkansas and West Virginia.

The best-ranked states were Virginia, Connecticut and Colorado.

For more information, check out the full rankings .