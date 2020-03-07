The risk of the coronavirus in SC remains low, SCDHEC says

Gov. Henry McMaster and state public health officials held a press conference Saturday morning to discuss possible cases of the 2019 coronavirus in South Carolina.

Gov. Henry McMaster and a team of health officials want the public to continue their daily routines and encourage everyone to stay calm after the were announced.

“Based on what we know right now, the risk of COVID-19 in the general public in South Carolina remains low,” Dr. Rick Toomey, the director of the S.C. Dept. of Health and Environmental Control said.

The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is now offering a free platform to anyone in SC with the code COVID19 at to help provide treatment and direction from experienced providers for the coronavirus, according to Dr. Ed O’Bryan, director of MUSC virtual care platform.

O’Bryan said it is a great way to receive care without being exposed or exposing others to whatever illness you may have.

“Healthcare authorities in South Carolina have been preparing for this eventuality and there is no reason for public alarm,” McMaster said on Friday. “DHEC is working with the CDC on confirmation for these cases. South Carolinians should continue to follow recommendations and information provided by official sources.”

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

An MUSC team member pursued testing, took precautions and self-quarantined herself at home. The medical school said the patient had mild illness and was asymptomatic for the past three days. She had not returned to work and remains committed to remaining in self-quarantine during the CDC-recommended 14-day time period, MUSC added.

The adult female patient from the Lowcountry just recently traveled to France and Italy. She did not require hospitalization and is self-isolated at home.

The second is an elderly woman who has been hospitalized and is in isolation.

“MUSC has been working with state partners to create better access to COVID-19 testing. The idea is to be able to deliver local testing with rapid turnaround time. When these efforts become available, and we would anticipate very soon, we will release that information, the process and how that will affect and enable us all to have better capability in this domain,” MUSC President, David J. Cole said.

For more information on the coronavirus, visit the or the .