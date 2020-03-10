Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments because of coronavirus

The Ivy League has canceled its conference tournaments in both men’s and women’s basketball in response to the coronavirus crisis.

The league announced its decision Tuesday, four days before the start of the men’s tournament and three days before the start of the women’s event. Both tournaments were scheduled to take place in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

It marks the first postseason college basketball tournament to be canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. The league announced that Yale will receive the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA men’s tournament, and Princeton will receive the automatic bid for the NCAA women’s tournament.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League executive director Robin Harris said in a statement released by the league. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”