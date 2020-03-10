Reward offered after dog found for severely burned

Charleston, SC (WOLO)— The Charleston Animal Society says they are giving medical attention to a dog found severely burned in North Charleston Sunday. Members of the Animal Society say they do not know the identity of the black staffie-mix, but have given him the nickname “Harvey” because he was found on Harvey Avenue near I-26 and Azalea Avenue.

We are providing this animal treatment to reduce his pain and to help his healing,” said Charleston Animal Society Associate Director of Veterinary Care Dr. Leigh Jamison. “His prognosis right now is guarded.”

Health officials say Harvey is getting wound care which includes pain medicine, and I-V fluids. He was picked up by North Charleston Animal Control Officers and brought to Charleston Animal Society March 8th.

If you have any information that may help officials identify where Harvey came from and what happened to him, you can email tips to the link provided here: Charleston Animal Society or you can call them (843) 329-1545.