Chick-fil-A to begin selling sauces in retail stores in Florida

By Tony Fortier-Bensen

CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — If you don’t mind the drive to the Florida state line, then you can grab all the bottles of Chick-fil-A sauce your heart desires.

According to a press release, the fast-food giant will be selling their sauces in retail stores in Florida, the company’s first attempt into retail sales, starting in April and May.

Stores like Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie will be offering 16-ounce bottles of their signature Chick-fil-A sauce and Polynesian sauce for $3.49.

On top of that, the Florida locations will also sell eight-ounce bottles of Chick-fil-A, Polynesian, Barbeque, Honey Mustard and Garden Herb Ranch sauces to go with their catering orders starting in mid-March.

All profits from these bottles will be donated to the company’s Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, a program for their employees to go to school.

If the retail sales in Florida go well, then they plan to roll out the bottled sauces across the nation.