NASCAR closes next two race weekends to fans

NASCAR says it will hold its next two race weekends without fans in attendance but is still planning to contest the events amid numerous cancellations throughout the sports world over the coronavirus.

Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the March 22 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway are among the events that will be “restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race,” NASCAR said in a statement Thursday.

NASCAR had announced measures Wednesday to restrict access to drivers. The prerace drivers meeting will be held in open-air locations, and attendance will be restricted to drivers, crew chiefs, team owners and select officials and dignitaries.

Thursday’s statement did not address media, but officials had said Wednesday that all interviews would be done with the drivers on risers or with 6-foot buffers around them.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.