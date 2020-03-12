NFL not delaying start of league year but annual meeting canceled

The NFL said Thursday it has “no plans to move the start of the league year” as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The league, however, canceled its annual meeting that was scheduled to be held in West Palm Beach, Florida, from March 29 through April 1.

The league said “full consideration and votes on any open football issues, including playing rules, bylaws and resolutions, as well as other business matters,” will take place at the spring meeting scheduled for May 19-20 in Marina Del Rey, California. Head coaches and general managers will participate in the meeting, the league said.

The NFL also canceled the HBCU Combine and Regional Combine Invitational that were scheduled for March 27-29 at the Dolphins’ training facility.

Many teams have restricted travel for their coaches and scouts because of the virus. The Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins were among the teams to pull personnel off the road and restrict travel, and sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday that the Philadelphia Eagles weren’t sending their coaches to upcoming pro days.

The Eagles announced Thursday that they were closing Lincoln Financial Field and their training facility effective Friday, per the recommendation of health officials. The Falcons announced that their facility would be closed until Monday so that it could undergo a thorough cleaning.

The 2020 league year is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18.

Teams must use their franchise and/or transition tags by 11:59 ET on Monday, and agents for pending free agents will be permitted to talk to other teams beginning Monday at noon ET.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter contributed to this report.