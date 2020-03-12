ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C., — Orangeburg County deputies say they arrested a man accused of molesting a 13 year old girl for years.

Officials say Gumercindo Miguel is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to investigators, in May of 2019, the victim’s family reported she was assaulted at her father’s job, where he and Miguel both worked.

Deputies say Miguel molested the child for years prior before he was arrested on Monday.