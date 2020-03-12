SEC, Big Ten, and American conference tournaments cancelled

The Big Ten, SEC and American Athletic Conference have canceled their conference tournaments, the leagues announced Thursday.

The decisions continue ongoing actions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which was labeled a pandemic Wednesday by the World Health Organizations.

Also Wednesday, the NCAA announced that the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments would be played without fans.

The Power 5 leagues, along with other conferences, had announced Wednesday that fans would not be allowed to attend their respective conference tournaments.