Tom Hanks announces he and his wife Rita Wilson have coronavirus

(CNN) – Tom Hanks says he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Oscar award winning actor and his wife are working in Australia. Hanks was set to start shooting a movie there Monday about the life of Elvis Presley.

In a Twitter post he describes their symptoms as similar to a cold with some body aches. Hanks says they both have slight fevers and Wilson is experiencing intermittent chills.

He says the couple will stay isolated as long as public health and safety requires.

Both Hanks and Wilson are 63-years-old.