When the Weather Warms up, Will Coronavirus Disappear?

Weather has a lot to do with helping or hurting the ability of viruses spread throughout our communities. The primary reason is humidity. When the air is dry (winter), viruses more easily get passed through the air. When the air is moist (summer), viruses have a more difficult time spreading. So what about Coronavirus. Bob Henson, a well-respected meteorologist, tackles this topic in this Weather Underground article. It’s well worth your time. https://www.wunderground.com/cat6/coronavirus-and-seasonality-what-we-know-and-dont-know