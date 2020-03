Gov. McMaster wants utilities to stay on regardless of payment during State of Emergency

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Gov. Henry McMaster has requested that all utilities in the South Carolina not be suspend or disconnect for nonpayment during the State of Emergency.

I have requested that all utilities in South Carolina not suspend or disconnect any essential services for nonpayment for the duration of the current State of Emergency. https://t.co/brJnIuonbD — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 14, 2020

In a letter, McMaster writes that the Office of Regulatory Staff (“ORS”) shall communicate and effectuate his request.