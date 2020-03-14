Ray Tanner speaks to media for first time since coronavirus outbreak

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week has left more questions than answers, particularly in the world of sports. Friday night, South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner addressed the media for the first time to try to answer some of those questions.

He expressed optimism that the baseball and softball seasons could continue after the April 15 suspension date set by the SEC, and he also expressed that he wouldn’t be opposed to the women’s basketball team receiving recognition for a national championship if a champion were to be named.

Tanner also confirmed that one Gamecock student athlete is in self-quarantine after traveling, but has not shown any coronavirus symptoms. Another student athlete has been tested for coronavirus, but the results of that test have not yet come back.

