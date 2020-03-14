SC medical and nursing boards issuing emergency licenses

In a preventative measure against the coronavirus, the South Carolina medical and nursing boards are temporarily issuing emergency licenses to help hospitals in the state, according to a press release.

The SC Board of Medical Examiners and SC Board of Nursing are allowed to speed up temporary license during emergency situations.

“This is another great tool to combat this virus’ potential impact to our state,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The ability to expedite this licensure process gives us greater assurance that we will have the medical health professionals and resources we need in order to keep South Carolinians safe.”

The board can give out licenses for out-of-state physicians, physician assistants and respiratory care practitioners within 24 hours that last 90 days. There is no fee to apply and can be renewed.

For more information if you fit the qualifications and for those who want to apply, visit the board’s .