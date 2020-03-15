32 cases of coronavirus now in NC

by WLOS STAFF

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLOS) — The cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in North Carolina. As of 10:30 a.m. on March 15, 2020, there are 32 cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to the

There is one case in Watauga County now, the closest North Carolina case reported to Western North Carolina so far.

On Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper made an executive order, including K-12 schools to be shut down for at least two weeks, starting March 16, and cancelling all gatherings of more than 100 people.

“This is a risk we cannot tolerate,” Cooper said after noting some venues continued to hold large events even after his recommendation earlier in the week to limit large gathering over 100 people. “No concert is worth the spread of this pandemic. The people of our state are taking this seriously, and we need concert promoters and event organizers to do the same.”