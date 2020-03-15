SC March and April elections postponed due to Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) –Governor Henry McMaster announced the postponement of all elections until May 1, 2020 due to COVID-19.

Specific dates will be announced later.

This announcement has no impact on the March Candidate filing period. Candidate filing will open at noon on March 16, 2020 and will close at noon on March 30, 2020. Read the SEC’s Statement on March Filing and Coronavirus here: https://www.scvotes.org/ statement-coronavirus-and- march-candidate-filing

List of postponed March and April elections:

March 19 Florence County School District 2 General Election

March 24 Greater Gaffney Fire District Referendum (Cherokee County) Saluda County Council Chair Special Election

March 31 Town of Due West Special Election (Abbeville County) City of New Ellenton General Election (Aiken County) Town of Pelzer Special Election (Anderson County) Town of Turbeville Special Election (Florence County) City of Mauldin Special Election (Greenville County) Town of Branchville Special Election (Orangeburg County) Rock Hill School District 3 Bond Referendum (York County)

April 7 City of Anderson General Election City of Bamberg Special Election City of Folly Beach General Election (Charleston County) Town of Great Falls General Election (Chester County) Town of Chesterfield General Election City of Manning General Election (Clarendon County) Town of Summerton General Election (Clarendon County) Town of Edgefield General Election Town of Johnston General Election (Edgefield County) City of Ridgeway General Election (Fairfield County) Town of Pamplico Special Election (Florence County) Town of Hampton General Election Town of Varnville General Election (Hampton County) Town of Scotia General Election (Hampton County) Town of Furman Special Election (Hampton County) City of McCormick General Election City of Parksville General Election (McCormick County)

April 14 Barnwell County School Board General Election Town of Ruby Special Election (Chesterfield County) Town of Williams General Election (Colleton County) Town of South Congaree General Election (Lexington County) City of Plum Branch General Election (McCormick County)

