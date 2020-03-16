City of Columbia declares ‘State of Emergency’

the City of Columbia declares a 'State of Emergency' as case of coronavirus continue to rise, and a death is now reported

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is encouraging social distancing as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Mayor specifically focusing on restaurants and bars within city limits as cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) continue to rise throughout the state.

Mayor Benjamin issued the new ordinance Monday night. The declaration says businesses should reduce occupancy in these locations less than half of their allowed capacity, with mo more than six people per table sitting at least six feet between tables. City officials are also urging people to use drive-thru and delivery from restaurants as an alternative options.

The City of Columbia will be closing all City Offices to deter the spread of Coronavirus.pic.twitter.com/xZcIL4TXV0 — ABC Columbia (@abc_columbia) March 16, 2020

Too see the ‘State of Emergency’ ordinance in it’s entirety, click here.