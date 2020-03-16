SCHSL suspends all spring sports through April 5

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today the SCHSL voted unanimously in a teleconference call to suspend all middle school and high school athletics from March 16 through April 5.

This suspension includes all contests, practices, workouts (conditioning and strength training), and/or open season skill development.

“In order to keep our student-athletes and the education community as safe as possible, stringent measures are now in place by order of the Governor’s Office,” Commissioner Jerome Singleton said. “We ask that all schools follow this until further notice.”

The board also agreed to reconvene for its next meeting on April 2 to review and evaluate the current situation and further decide the next steps moving forward.

While a cancellation of the spring athletics calendar is not out of the question, Singleton and the board decided the best course of action would be to see how the situation develops before making any definitive decisions. He added that the SCHSL will continue to follow the lead and decisions made by Governor Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Board of Education in the coming weeks.