Gamecocks could still hold spring practices, but it’s unlikely

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday during a teleconference that there’s a chance SEC schools could still hold spring football practices, despite spring sports being canceled, but those chances are small.

Speaking to reporters, the commissioner said the conference’s cancellation of spring activities because of the coronavirus only covers practice through April 15.

“It doesn’t apply to spring practices at this time,” said Sankey Wednesday. “I think that’s the important qualifying phrase.”

But the new federal guidelines make holding any spring practices nearly impossible.

“If you look at the national public messaging about no gatherings above 50, certainly difficult to conduct any football practice under that limitation,” Sankey said. “And even with smaller numbers have been communicated, 10 is often referenced, thereby making it impossible into May. I’m not going to be overly optimistic about the return to practice. We haven’t fully foreclosed that opportunity, but I think practically, that window is pretty narrow.”

The Gamecocks were able to hold five practices before spring break this year.