Patriots agree to terms with Damiere Byrd on 1-year deal, source says

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with free-agent receiver and former Gamecock Damiere Byrd on a one-year deal, a source confirmed to ESPN.

NFL Network first reported the deal.

Byrd played for Arizona last season, catching 32 passes for 359 yards and one touchdown. He has a track-and-field background, running a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash at his 2015 pro day at South Carolina.

He has played for the Carolina Panthers (2016-18) and Arizona Cardinals (2019).

The Patriots had one of the slower groups of skill position players last season, so adding speed brings a different dynamic to the wide receiving corps, with Byrd projected to fill a similar No. 4-5 role as Phillip Dorsett in recent seasons.

The Patriots on Tuesday also re-signed outside linebacker Keionta Davis. He played in six games for the team in 2018, making three starts, before spending the entire 2019 season on injured reserve.