PGA cancels RBC Heritage in Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC – The PGA TOUR has announced the cancellation of tournaments through May 10th including the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing scheduled for April 13-19, 2020.

The PGA TOUR made the announcement today after a recently published statement from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending “for the next 8 weeks, organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.”

The Heritage Classic Foundation had hoped to provide our loyal fans, sponsors and volunteers a much-needed respite from the current climate.

“We certainly feel this is the right decision to make for the health and safety of everyone,” said RBC Heritage Tournament Director Steve Wilmot. “We remained optimistic as long as we could knowing the event generates more than $3 million dollars a year for local charities and has a yearly economic impact of $102 million for the state of South Carolina.”

The Heritage Classic Foundation would like to thank all sponsors, ticket buyers and volunteers for their dedication and support through this uncertain time. The RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing will be back April 12-18, 2021 with renewed energy to generate revenue for the community and charitable dollars for the Heritage Classic Foundation’s registered charities.

Individual ticket purchases will be refunded within 30 days. Ticket buyers will receive more information in the coming days.

The Heritage Classic Foundation will also be working with volunteers to refund or defer registration fees and Heritage Classic Foundation charitable matching programs will be suspended until further notice.